Burak Deniz Listens To This SRK Song, Cracks Up Listening To Salman Khan's Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Doorie
1-MIN READ

Burak Deniz Listens To This SRK Song, Cracks Up Listening To Salman Khan's Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Doorie

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 14:07 IST

Mumbai, India

Burak Deniz, popular Turkish star, is in Mumbai.

Turkish star Burak Deniz is enjoying every minute of his stay in Mumbai.

In a pleasant surprise, Turkish star Burak Deniz landed in Mumbai earlier this week to attend an event in the city. While he was excitedly greeted by fans at the event, he also met with Anil Kapoor and chatted with him. Now, a video of him enjoying some 90s Bollywood music is going viral. In the video, Burak was seen seated in the front seat of his car and enjoying a Salman Khan song.

Dressed in white, Burak was seen listening to Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon’s song Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori from Andaz Apna Apna (1994). He was seen grooving in his seat while the song played along. The actor turned on his goofy mode for the video and couldn’t help but laugh at himself. He also shared a video of an auto on the roads of Mumbai while Shah Rukh Khan’s song One Two Three Four from Chennai Express played in the background.

Watch the video below:

Fans took to the comments section and compliment him. “Omg. So cute he is😂❤️" a fan wrote. “Kitne cute ho😍sachi me," added another. “I love this man ❤️❤️. Wish I could see him," added a third.

For the unversed, Burak Deniz is a popular actor not only in Turkey but around the world. Known for his brilliant performances in projects like The Ignorant Angels, ShahMaran, Arada and Don’t Leave, Burak has certainly cemented his place in everyone’s heart.

According to reports, Burak Deniz had flown to India to attend 23rd edition of FICCI FRAMES, organised by the media and entertainment wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry. Besides Burak Deniz, the three day event that kickstarted from May 3 will also feature prominent Bollywood celebs like Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Bhumi Pednekar, Aditya Roy Kapur, Jim Sarbh, Shobhita Dhulipala and Rakul Preet Singh along with filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Sudhir Mishra, Vikramaditya Motwane, Nikkhil Advani and Abhishek Chaubey.

Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
first published:May 05, 2023, 14:07 IST
last updated:May 05, 2023, 14:07 IST