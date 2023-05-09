Calm Down Singer Rema Arrives In Mumbai To Kickstart India Tour

Nigerian musician Rema, well-known for his track Calm Down, is all set to woo the Indian audience with his performances in the country. Ahead of his Rema Calm Down India Tour, the 23-year-old artist was spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday. As Rema exited the airport, he was surrounded by numerous fans and paparazzi. Nonetheless, his security and team prevented them from getting too close to the artist. Rema appeared astonished by the amount of affection he received, and he recorded a video of his fans with his phone. He made a style statement at the airport, wearing a hooded jacket with comfortable jeans and sunglasses, looking uber cool. Towards the end, he was seen entering a red car and leaving the premises.

The upcoming Rema Calm Down India Tour is a segment of his world tour, where he will begin his journey in New Delhi on May 12th at JLN Stadium. After that, he will move to Mumbai on May 13 at NSCI Dome and conclude his tour in Hyderabad on May 14 at Prism.

During his performance, the artist will be incorporating impressive props such as enormous inflatable neon mushrooms, a rotating horse carousel with lights, and graffiti-covered metal barrels reminiscent of hazardous waste, as a reference to his first album, Rave & Roses. The 24-year-old musician will make several entrances onto the stage on a lowrider-style bicycle, a rickshaw, and a quad bike, and will be accompanied by a six-foot life-sized stuffed teddy bear mascot. The elaborate stage design will feature technological wonders like a vintage car cut in half and a front of a house, as per media reports.

Rema will reportedly wear an ensemble created by renowned designer Manish Malhotra. According to a Hindustan Times report, Rema has great admiration for India and has expressed a keen interest in experiencing various indigenous aspects. Since Manish Malhotra is a prominent figure in the Indian fashion industry, he was Rema’s preferred option when it came to selecting designs. The outfit is expected to have a bold colour scheme, featuring stark blacks, electric purples, shocking neons, and unconventional designs.

