Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Share a Lip Kiss At a Concert; Are They Together Again?

Last Updated: April 16, 2023, 09:49 IST

Southern California

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were seen kissing at Coachella 2023.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's reunion comes almost 2 months after the latter's break up with Austin Kevitch.

Have Camila Cabello and her former boyfriend Shawn Mendes rekindled their romance? On Saturday night, the Señorita singers were spotted together on day one of Coachella 2023 in Southern California, a year and a half after their break up. Not just that, the duo was also seen sharing a steamy kiss.

A video of the same has gone viral on the internet, leaving netizens wondering if they are together again. In the clip, Mendes and Cabello can also be seen holding a drink in their hands while engaging in a conversation. They were also seen locking lips before Shawn walked away.

The ex-lovers’ reunion comes almost after 2 months, post Camila and Austin Kevitch’s break up. The duo had dated for nearly 8 months.

Camila and Shawn had begun dating back in 2019. They made their first major public appearance as a couple that August at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they performed their duet Señorita.

They also quarantined together in Miami during the Covid-19 pandemic, which Mendes said was a time that brought them closer together. He even said his single Summer of Love was inspired by the first several months of lockdown. Cabello has similarly spoken about the pandemic and how Mendes helped her through anxiety.

However, Camila and Shawn parted ways in November, 2021. Back then, they released a joint statement that read, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever ❤️ We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. we so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ - Camila and Shawn”

Shawn and Camila continued to remain friends post their break up. In fact, in March 2022, Shawn released the breakup single When You’re Gone, and asked his ex to listen to the track in advance. He later told E! News, “Camila heard this song months ago, so we have a really honest relationship. I would never really put a song out about her before she would hear it.”

