Challengers Trailer Out: Zendaya, Mike Faist, Josh O'Connor Caught In Steamy Love Triangle

Zendaya takes center stage in the exhilarating first trailer for Challengers, where she portrays Tashi Donaldson, a tennis prodigy entangled in a passionate love triangle. Joining her are Mike Faist from West Side Story fame and Josh O’Connor from The Crown, who serve as the male leads in this captivating drama. The trailer introduces a young Tashi, an unstoppable force both on and off the court, with a voice exclaiming, “She’s about to make an entire family rich." As Zendaya’s character displays astonishing agility during matches, she garners acclaim and adoration at professional gatherings, solidifying her status as a future legend of the tennis world.

As the athletic powerhouse rises up the ranks, she forms a steamy relationship with two male players Art (Mike Faist) and Patrick (Josh O’Connor). With all the love also comes complication, but tragedy hits when a brutal injury puts Tashi’s career come to an end. Cut to years later, Tashi makes a comeback not as a player but as a coach for Art who is also her husband. He has completely changed his professional career turning into a massive Grand Slam champion. But maintaining the top position isn’t an easy task. “I’m playing for both of us, Tashi,” says Art but his losing streak poses a great threat. The male leads bicker about who Tashi fell in love with when she makes Art enter a Challenger event for his revival.

“You don’t know what tennis is. It’s a relationship. We went somewhere really beautiful together,” says Zendaya. While preparing a perfect comeback opportunity for Art, things turn more complicated when he is pitted against Patrick, his former best friend, and Tashi’s ex. The former love rivals fiercely face each other on the court and Tashi is forced to confront her past. An anxious Zendaya seated in the audience as a coach makes a brief appearance, she puts on sunglasses watching Art and Patrick go wild. The cost of winning almost seems unbearable when the trailer ends leaving viewers on a cliffhanger about who has the better chance of tasting victory.

Watch the Challengers trailer here:

Helmed by Luca Guadagnino, this romantic sports comedy-drama where past and present collide and Tennis and tension run high is written by Justin Kuritzkes. Challengers is set for a release on September 15.