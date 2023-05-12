Cheap Thrills Singer Sia Says 'I Do' To Boyfriend Dan Bernad In Dreamy Wedding

Singer Sia tied the knot with her boyfriend Dan Bernad in an intimate yet dreamy wedding ceremony in Italy. The Cheap Thrills songstress is well-known among fans for hiding her real face with oversized wigs and bows to maintain privacy. Following suit, the Australian singer also kept her love life away from the limelight and it still remains unclear when the newlyweds first met. Their private romance entails Sia sharing only one picture opposite Dan on Instagram last year. In addition to this, they were also photographed together on the red carpet of Steven Spielberg’s movie West Side Story remake premiere in 2021.

Now, as per a report by People, the couple sealed the deal in a candlelit ceremony that was organized at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s Villa Olivetta in Portofino. Notably, even beauty mogul Kourtney Kardashian married acclaimed drummer Travis Barker at the same venue in May 2022. Sia’s intimate wedding, which took place over the weekend, was reportedly attended by only six guests.

The first glimpses of the newlywed couple show Sia looking elegant in a mermaid bridal gown featuring high-neck lacy detailing. She chose a sheer veil with minimal accessories and hair tied in a neat bun to complete her look. Meanwhile, husband Dan looked dapper in a crisp tuxedo with a bowtie. The couple said ‘I do’ under an iron gazebo illuminated with colourful floral accents. The wedding venue was accentuated with extravagant gold tables decorated with glass cases and white candles.

It was in October 2022, when Sia updates fans about completing her next album with a photo alongside Dan Bernad. Donning a flowy black gown, Sia stood behind a piano in one photo, and another saw her standing close to Dan. “Pride forever! (hashtag) lgbtqia+ LAFC 22 also just finished my next album! A great day all around!” she captioned the post. Take a look at it here:

The Unstoppable-hitmaker was previously married to director Eric Anders Lang. The ex-couple announced their engagement in June 2014. Two months later they tied the knot at Sia’s home in Palm Springs, California. The duo separated ways in December 2016.

On the work front, she hasn’t released a new album since This is Acting in 2016.