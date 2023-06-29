Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Welcome Baby Boy: 'Our Hearts And Our Home Are Officially Full'

It is an exciting time for American model Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend. The couple has just welcomed baby number four. It is a boy. The news of the new arrival was kept strictly under wraps. But Chrissy has now opened up about the entire journey of surrogacy and given the first glimpse of her little bundle of joy. The model shared a video of her newborn baby minutes after he was born. In the clip, the boy can be seen being patted on the back by a nurse while in his bassinet. Expressing her excitement, Chrissy captioned the post, “The hair. Simple plan is shaking.” Check out the video right here:

The model also shared the story of how her husband and she decided to opt for a surrogate pregnancy for their fourth child. It touched upon the life-saving abortion she had back in 2020. Writing in her post, Chrissy shared that for as long as she could remember, she always wanted four children. Even as a little girl she had four toys to keep her company. Her mother always looked for the Pound Puppy with four pups in her pouch.

She went on to write, “After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I’ve personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn’t go through that pain and loss again.” She added, “In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency, with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl. Twins, kinda?!”

However, during their surrogacy journey, Chrissy decided she wanted to try carrying their child one more time. That began the restart of John and her IVF journey. “We did my transfer, and were so happy to learn it worked- we were pregnant with our little girl, Esti,” she wrote.

Around the same, they found their surrogate, Alexandra. After some hiccups, the couple was able to welcome their fourth child. “Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love,” Chrissy wrote. She revealed her son’s name as Wren Alexander Stephens.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend tied the knot in 2013. The couple has four children together.