Christopher Nolan Says Oppenheimer's Ending Has An 'Interesting Relationship’ with Inception

Christopher Nolan, known for his acclaimed films like Memento and Interstellar, has once again garnered significant attention for his upcoming movie, Oppenheimer. In a recent interview with Wierd, the Academy Award-nominated filmmaker drew a parallel between the endings of Oppenheimer and Inception.

He revealed that the conclusion of Oppenheimer shares similarities to the 2010 movie Inception. “I mean, the end of Inception, it’s exactly that. There is a nihilistic view of that ending, right? But also, he’s moved on and is with his kids. The ambiguity is not an emotional ambiguity. It’s an intellectual one for the audience,” Christopher Nolan said.

He further added, “It’s funny, I think there is an interesting relationship between the endings of Inception and Oppenheimer to be explored. Oppenheimer’s got a complicated ending. Complicated feelings."

Cillian Murphy, known for his portrayal in Peaky Blinders, takes on the lead role in Oppenheimer, portraying J. Robert Oppenheimer. According to a report by Digital Spy, the actor previously hinted that viewers will be amazed and caught off guard by the film. “I think people will be very surprised and wowed by what he [Nolan] does. Anything I say will just seem a bit lame as compared to seeing this in an IMAX theater," he said.

The film is an adaptation of the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, written by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Oppenheimer features an ensemble cast including Emily Blunt as Katherine Kitty Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves Jr, Robert Downey Jr as Lewis Strauss from the US Atomic Energy Commission, Florence Pugh as psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, and filmmaker Benny Safdie as theoretical physicist Edward Teller. The worldwide theatrical release of Oppenheimer is scheduled for July 21, coinciding with the release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

On the other hand, Inception is a science fiction drama film centered around Dom Cobb, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, as he strives to clear his criminal record and reunite with his family. He portrayed the role of a skilled thief where he acquired information by delving into people’s subconscious minds. The film’s enigmatic conclusion, featuring a spinning top, left audiences uncertain about whether DiCaprio’s character had re-entered reality or remained trapped within a dream.