Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Trailer Is Treat To Historical Drama Fans

Movie buffs around the world are in for a huge surprise with one of the most anticipated films of the year, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. On Monday, they were given a sneak peek into the mind and life of American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. The newly-released trailer by Universal Pictures runs for over three minutes and gives a glimpse into the physicist’s story, known as the father of the atomic bomb.

The trailer features Matt Damon donning an officer’s uniform and teaming up with Cillian Murphy’s J. Robert Oppenheimer as they attempt to develop the atomic bomb. We also see physicist Albert Einstein as Oppenheimer visits him, as well as Oppenheimer’s wife, played by Emily Blunt, with whom he discusses his moral dilemma. The trailer concludes with Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, grilling Oppenheimer, following his remorseful reaction after the bombing of Nagasaki and Hiroshima, Japan.

Christopher Nolan is known for his grandiose style and epic visuals, and Oppenheimer is no exception. Nolan partnered with Oscar-nominated filmmaker Hoyte van Hoytema, and they used IMAX cameras and stark black-and-white cinematography to create the stunning visuals, according to The Week.

Oppenheimer is a movie that recounts the events of the Manhattan Project, a research and development initiative during World War II that resulted in the creation of the world’s first nuclear weapons. It is produced by Atlas Entertainment, Syncopy Inc. and Universal Pictures, and follows the life and work of American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. The film’s star-studded cast includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, and many others, portraying characters based on real-life individuals who contributed to the Manhattan Project.

Shot on IMAX cameras, the trailer for Oppenheimer promises to offer a stunning cinematic experience and awe-inspiring performances from the cast. It also features Florence Pugh as psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as theoretical physicist Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber, and Josh Hartnett as pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence.

The screenplay of Oppenheimer is based on the 2005 book American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, and Christopher Nolan wrote it himself. The movie is produced by Emma Thomas, Charles Roven, and Christopher Nolan and will hit cinemas on July 21. With an all-star cast, stunning visuals, and the masterful storytelling of Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is sure to be a must-see film of the year.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here