Cillian Murphy Thinks Fans Are ‘Underwhelmed’ When They Meet Him; Here's Why

While fans eagerly await the upcoming movie Oppenheimer, no one who has watched Peaky Blinders can forget Irish actor Cillian Murphy’s iconic role in it. Playing the head of the Shelby family, Thomas “Tommy” Shelby, Murphy has etched his alpha male persona in the minds of his fans. Needless to say, when an actor is as good as Murphy, it might get hard to differentiate between his onscreen image and the one that he carries off-screen. Talking about this difference and how fans interpret it, the actor shared what he thinks about it. According to him, fans are a little “underwhelmed” by his real-life personality and it is all thanks to Thomas Shelby.

Fandomwire reported that Cillian Murphy is someone who does not like going out and about. In fact, the actor revealed that he is mostly at home or with his friends. Unless it is to promote one of his works, he does not even like being photographed. The actor said, “I don’t really partake. I don’t go out. I’m just at home mostly, or with my friends, unless I have a film to promote. I don’t like being photographed by people. I find that offensive.”

The actor went on to add that people expect him to be mysterious and charismatic like his on-screen persona from the hit family epic. However, the actor does not think that he could be more different than his character. Although he expressed that he is glad fans think of him that way. After all, for Murphy, it means that he is doing his job well. Fandomwire quoted him as saying, “I think it’s the Tommy Shelby thing. People expect this mysterious, swaggering, it’s just a character. I do feel people are a little bit underwhelmed.” He added, “That’s fine, it means I’m doing my job. Peaky fans are amazing. But sometimes I feel a little sad that I can’t provide, like, that charisma and swagger. He couldn’t be further from me.”

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer is set to hit the theatres on July 21. It will star Cillian Murphy in the titular role of Physicist J Robert Oppenheimer. The film will recount the events of how a team of scientists was involved in the Manhattan Project. It was these events that leads to the development of the atomic bomb.