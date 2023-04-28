Citadel Star Richard Madden Calls Priyanka Chopra 'Instinctual', Reveals They Both Loved To Challenge Each Other

Richard Madden of Game Of Thrones and Bodyguard fame is part of Russo Brothers ambitious series Citadel that also features the global star Priyanka Chopra. While it’s the first time for the Scottish actor to star alongside Priyanka Chopra, Madden revealed that PeeCee was quite passionate and present for her part. The actor also expressed that with Priyanka Chopra on board, it became easy for him to essay his character.

In an interview with Indian Express, Richard Madden shared, “It is really inspiring. We love sparring, pulling the best from each other, challenge each other, much like how the two characters on the show. They are always dancing together. Priyanka is so wonderfully instinctual and engaged in everything she does, that makes it very easy for me as an actor to look her in the eye, respond and try to create something honest together."

He also shared, “Citadel is a great challenge for me, to play two characters in the same body. It is something I wanted to explore and play with and Citadel gave me that opportunity to do that. I had to keep up with what was asked of me, be loyal to the storytelling, in this case, a huge amount of talent and creatives that have so much into the show. It is a beautiful evolution for me.”

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had explained how she and Richard Madden were similar. She explained,

“Richard and I actually met at a social dinner we were seated next to each other and we really got along when we met for the first time. Then we met at award shows, after parties and stuff like that, but the first time we met for work I knew that he was an extremely disciplined actor someone who is like me, who likes to do preparation, who likes to come into work really prepared. That’s why we get along so well because we like to give respect to our work."

In Citadel, Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays the role of Nadia Sinh, a confident woman with a cold demeanour. She has plenty of missions to carry with equal amounts of hidden secrets. Meanwhile, Richard Madden essays the role of Mason Kane, a powerful spy who has a complicated history with Nadia. The story takes an exciting twist when it jumps forward eight years with the global spy agency destroyed by a notorious but heinous organization called Manticore. But Nadia and Mason live a completely different life now, they’re separated with the identities of their past wiped clean from their memories. They live separately until they’re reunited to set out on a wild journey together when Mason is tracked by a former Citadel colleague. The desperate need of the hour is to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.

