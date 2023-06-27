Colleen Hoover Addresses Blake Lively Casting Controversy In It Ends With Us: ‘I Messed Up’

Ever since its rise on social media with Booktok and Instabooks, Colleen Hoover’s young adult novel It Ends with Us is making headlines. With people itching to get their hands on the novel, it was only a matter of time before getting turned into a movie. CoHo fans were eager to witness Lily Bloom, Atlas Corrigan, and Ryle Kincaid coming to life. Now that a movie is underway, turns out not many people are happy. It has everything to do with the casting of the movie. The role of Lily will be played by Hollywood actress Blake Lively. While the character is supposed to be 23 years old, Lively is 35. Adding to that, the snaps of Lively as Lily Bloom is not at all what fans expected. Similar concerns have been raised around Justin Baldoni playing the role of Ryle Kincaid.

Now, Colleen Hoover has responded to all the backlash the movie version of her novel has been receiving. Talking to Jenna Bush Hager at Book Bonanza, the author commented that she is “not worried at all”. In fact, she remarked she is quite pleased with what she has been shown so far. Talking about what she saw on set, Hoover said, “I got to see the footage they filmed thus far. I’m not a crier. I know that I write emotional books but I’m not an emotional person. And I cried so much on set."

Today also quoted her as saying that it was on her insistence that the characters of Lily and Ryle are aged up. She remarked that when she wrote the novel, the new adult genre was extremely popular. So, people were writing college-age characters which is exactly what she did. “I made Lily very young. I didn’t know that neurosurgeons went to school for 50 years. There’s not a 20-something neurosurgeon." She took the movie as an opportunity to correct her mistake. “As I started making this movie, I’m like, we need to age them out, because I messed up," she said adding that it was “my fault."

Also talking about the outfits, Hoover remarked that she does not remember describing outfits at all. She went on to say, “I don’t care what they have on. In my head, it’s about the conversation they’re having and the story. It’s the same way in the movie.”

It Ends with Us is a romance novel revolving around the abusive relationship between college graduate Lily Bloom and neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid.