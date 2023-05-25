Dua Lipa Makes Her Relationship Official With Director Romain Gavras

Pop star Dua Lipa was among the galaxy of stars that descended upon the coast of southern France for the Cannes Film Festival. While the One Kiss hit maker wowed us all with her red carpet looks, she was in the headlines for another reason. Dua Lipa made her relationship with French director Romain Garvas official. She posted a series of photos on Instagram, accompanied by a caption that loosely translates to, “Last night in Cannes with my sweetheart.”

Fuelling the flames of their blossoming romance earlier this year, Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras were spotted leaving a party together in London. And just when the intrigue reached its peak, they made another appearance together, captivating onlookers at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week. With every public appearance, their bond grew stronger, leaving us all eagerly anticipating the next chapter of their captivating love story.

However, earlier, there were rumours about the romantic connection between Dua Lipa and the charismatic Trevor Noah. Yet, swiftly and decisively, Lipa put those speculations to rest, publicly affirming her single status. Prior to this, the songstress had embarked on a two-year journey of love with Anwar Hadid, brother to the fashion world’s renowned Hadid sisters, Bella and Gigi.

Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras’s Cannes Appearance

Stepping onto the grand stage of Cannes 2023, Dua Lipa exuded elegance in her choice of attire. Adorned in Celine’s stunning black one-shouldered gown, she grabbed attention with its appealing design. Completing her ensemble, Lipa opted for black heels, accompanied by diamond earrings and a matching bracelet from Tiffany & Co. To complete her look, she donned a glittering smoky eye and a subtle nude lip, displaying glamour and sophistication. Meanwhile, director Romain Gavras opted for a classic black suit, a crisp white shirt, along with a long black tie.

The French filmmaker is recognised for directing iconic music videos such as No Church in the Wild and M.I.A.’s Bad Girls. His directorial skills extend beyond music videos, as demonstrated in his 2022 French film Athena. This cinematic gem not only captivated audiences but also garnered critical acclaim, earning him the prestigious Premio Arca Cinema Giovani at the Venice Film Festival.