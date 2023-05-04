Dune: Part Two Trailer - Timothee, Zendaya Brace For Epic Clash With Austin Butler

“May thy knife chip and shatter,” says Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atreides as he takes on bald Austin Butler’s villainous Feyd-Rautha in the Dune: Part Two trailer. Released on May 3, the movie’s trailer is set to capture Paul’s quest for vengeance and Chani’s (played by Zendaya) determination to defend her homeland, which also unfolds into an epic love story between the two. Prophesied to become a great leader, Paul Atreides was reduced to nothing in the first part. Banished into the barren sands of planet Arrakis, where he meets the woman of his dream Chani, Paul is welcomed into the tribe of desert survivors called Fremen.

However, to become a full-fledged Fremen and gain the rite to passage he has to ride one of the desert beasts called sandworms. The trailer confirms Paul manages to succeed in the task which catapults him into leading a massive counterattack against House Harkonnen to avenge his fallen family and challenge the corrupting powers in the galaxy. “It’s breathtaking, just imagine water,” Paul sits with Chani while explaining to her what swimming means in the trailer. “In the shadow of Arrakis lies many secrets, but the darkness to all of that is what remains,” says Florence Pugh’s Princess Irulan, who is the daughter of the Supreme leader. “What if Paul Atreides was still alive?” she asks when he is seen rising to lead the Fremen.

Javier Bardem’s Stilgar advises Paul on how to ride the worm, “Be simple, but direct,” as shots of Chalamet wrestling and grappling to control the beast play subsequently. He almost gets swallowed by the sand but eventually rises to prove himself, prompting his fellow Fremens into massive hoots. “Nothing fancy,” was Chalamet’s character’s tactic essays a narcissistic Feyd-Rautha. Later enters a bald yet brutal Austin Butler who essays a narcissistic Feyd-Rautha.

Parts of him standing atop a canyon of cheering people are enough to indicate a barbaric clash is set to befall them. With Baron Harkonnen’s failing health, he needs an heir and the trailer presents two of them: Feyd-Rautha, the new nephew, and his brother, the cruel Harkonnen enforcer from the first movie, Glossu Rabban, played by Dave Bautista. The duo might fight to become the next successor of the Harkonnen family. Watch the trailer here:

The plot simply centers on the quarrel between powerful warlords to get control of ‘spice’, a mind-altering mineral. Dune: Part Two will see Paul Atreides gaining blue eyes after consuming the mystical Fremen spice drug. He commands the massive army for the much-awaiting epic clash the forthcoming movie entails.

Dune: Part Two will hit the theatres on November 3.

