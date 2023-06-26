DYK Taylor Swift Rejected Meghan Markle's Personal Podcast Invitation?

Ever since Spotify ended the podcast deal with Meghan Markle, new stories have emerged surrounding the project. One such incident, reported by the New York Post and cited by the Wall Street Journal, reveals that Taylor Swift declined an invitation to appear on Meghan Markle’s now-cancelled podcast.

This was revealed after Spotify and Meghan announced their failure to reach an agreement on launching a second season earlier this month. The report state that Meghan Markle personally wrote to Taylor Swift, inviting her to be a guest on the podcast. Nevertheless, the pop star declined the invitation through a representative.

The Wall Street Journal report also delved into the challenges faced by Meghan and her husband Prince Harry in successfully producing shows and content for Netflix through their production company, Archewell. The couple’s Los Angeles-based business has not achieved significant success outside of their personal stories, the report further discussed. Netflix reportedly cancelled an animated children’s show called Pearl, and at least two other show ideas were rejected over the past year.

As a result, reports suggest that Netflix is currently not planning to renew the couple’s deal, which was initially set to run through 2025. The lack of productivity from Harry and Meghan reportedly affected both Spotify and Netflix, leading the platform to reject the ideas that seemed familiar to already existing shows. Although, Harry’s memoir, titled Spare, achieved considerable success, and so did the documentary about the couple’s departure from the Royal Family, which aired on Netflix.

In response to the report, New York Post also stated that an Archewell spokesperson expressed that changes often occur during the start-up phase of new companies, and they are more equipped, focused, and energized than ever before. A Netflix spokesperson emphasised the company’s value of its partnership with Archewell and stated their commitment to continue working on projects together.

The revelations regarding Taylor Swift’s rejection and the challenges faced by Harry and Meghan in their production endeavours shed light on the complexities and outcomes within the world of podcasting and streaming platforms. It remains to be seen how the couple will navigate and evolve their creative ventures moving forward.