French Icon Catherine Deneuve Is The Poster Girl For The Cannes 2023

French icon Catherine Deneuve is the poster girl for the 76 Cannes Film Festival, beginning on May 16. The black and white picture shows her from a scene in Alain Cavalier’s La Chamade (Heartbeat) that opened in 1968. The shot was captured on Pampelonne Beach, near Saint-Tropez in France. In the movie, she plays Lucile, who has been described living a “worldly and superficial life, tinged with ease and a taste for luxury. Her heart beats frantically, hurriedly, passionately.”

The official poster was created by Hartland Villa (Lionel Avignon, Stefan de Vivies) from a photo by Jack Garofalo.

Côte d’Azur, 1968.The iconic Catherine Deneuve embodies what cinema should never stop being: elusive, daring, irreverent. Here is the poster of the 76th Festival de Cannes. From May 16 to 27, let's celebrate the love of cinema. #Cannes2023► https://t.co/3UcKr9mDcT pic.twitter.com/aqkT7HCnPc— Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) April 19, 2023

The Festival described her as an “embodiment of cinema, far from what is conventional or appropriate. Without compromise and always in tune with her convictions, even if it means going against the grain of the times", recalling that Deneuve has been the muse of filmmakers including Jacques Demy, Agnès Varda, Luis Buñuel, François Truffaut, Marco Ferreri, Manoel de Oliveira, André Téchiné, Emmanuelle Bercot and Arnaud Desplechin.

Apart from classics like “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg,” “Repulsion,” “The Young Girls of Rochefort” and “Belle de Jour,” Deneuve was nominated for an oscar for “Indochine.”

Deneuve was number two in the 1964 Cannes Film Festival jury that was headed by Clint Eastwood. That year, the top Palm d’Or went to Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction. She won an Honorary Palm in 2005 and the special prize of the 61st Festival in 2008 for career achievement.

The Festival described her as: “Joyful, bold-faced and romantic, a young woman with long blond hair smiles, confidently, at her future. It is a certain form of magic that Catherine Deneuve embodies - pure, incandescent and sometimes transgressive. It is this unspeakable magic that the 76th International Film Festival conveys with this timeless poster. To reiterate the glorious presence of cinema and to envisage its future full of promise. Catherine Deneuve stands for what cinema should never stop being: elusive, daring, irreverent. Something self-evident: a necessity”.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here