From Hailee Steinfeld to Karan Soni, Meet the Voices Behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been creating global waves with its fantastic early reviews. Audiences are eager to know how Miles Morales’ journey continues and the interesting encounters he will have with the other spider-people in the spider-verse. Here is a look at all the spider-people audiences will get to meet in the movie and the voices behind each one of them.

Miles Morales

Miles Morales is still reeling from his first experiences as Spider-Man. In Across the Spider-Verse, he is older, wiser and more capable after going through the challenges of his first year as a high school-aged superhero.

Actor Shameik Moore, who voices Miles in the sequel says in a statement to the press, “It’s the classic struggle for Spider-Man, needing to balance being a good friend, being a good family member, a good student, and being a teenager - it’s relatable. He’s trying to find his purpose while he’s still figuring himself out. It’s a lot for him to take on and I think everyone can relate to that on some level.”

Gwen Stacy

Gwen Stacy, also known as the amazing Spider-Woman of Earth-65, faces numerous new challenges in the sequel. With her enhanced strength, speed, agility, and spider-sense, she is a confident superhero who is able to understand what Miles is going through, both as a high school student and as a masked crimefighter.

Actress Hailee Steinfeld, who reprises her role as Gwen in the sequel, says, “Gwen’s relationship with Miles is quite complex this time around. There is such a bond between these two characters, and while Gwen wants to push Miles to do what she knows he is more than capable of doing, she also wants to take on the world together and there’s a lot that’s getting in the way. It’ll be exciting to see where their journey takes them from here.”

Miguel O’Hara

Voiced by Oscar Isaac, Miguel is one of the first new characters that Miles encounters when he begins his voyage across the Spider-Verse.

Actor Oscar Isaac, who voices Miguel in the movie, said, “Spider-Man is one of the most iconic comic book characters of all time, and this film presents the most exquisitely realized version of the Spider-Man story. It has always been a source of pride knowing that there was a Latino Spider-Man out there, and I was honored to bring Miguel O’Hara to life. Finding his voice, his intensity, his tragic darkness, his sense of humor (or lack thereof) was a fun creative process. We just kept pushing to make him as specific and unique as possible.”

Jessica Drew

Jessica Drew, the super-cool and very pregnant Spider-Woman of Earth-332, is bound to become one of the new fan-favorite characters of the movie. Voiced by Issa Rae, Jessica first arrives on the scene on her motorcycle to throttle the Vulture in the Guggenheim Museum encounter.

According to Issa Rae, who lends her voice to Jessica Drew, said of the character, “She is a hero in every sense. Sometimes being a hero involves making sacrifices for the greater good. And because Jessica is starting a family of her own, she wants to make sure that the world that she brings her child into is a safe one. And so she’s doing everything she can to make sure that she’s stopping the evil of this world while also being an excellent mentor to the upcoming generation of spider people, including Gwen.”

Pavitr Prabhakar

This highly original Indian version of Spider-Man was first introduced by Sharad Devarajan, Suresh Seetharaman, and Jeevan J. Kang in the Spider-Man: India comic book from January 2005. Gwen and Miles meet Pavitr for the first time as they pursue The Spot across the multiverse. Pavitr lives in Mumbattan, a wild futuristic mishmash of Manhattan and Mumbai, on Earth-50101.

Karan Soni, the voice of Pavitr Prabhakar, adds: “When we first meet him in the movie, he’s got it all going the way Miles doesn’t - he’s doing great in school, he has this very attractive girlfriend and he’s like making that work at the same time. He’s able to fight crime pretty easily and it seems like nothing is really concerning him. And then as the movie progresses, you realize that he’s about to experience the first potential, real tragedy in his timeline. And so it’s a really cool arc of seeing this character grow up from being like a kid to becoming a full-fledged Spider-Man, with all the responsibilities and all the baggage, in his own sense.”

Hobie Brown

Hobie Brown, aka Spider-Punk, is a favorite of Gwen’s because he is in a cool band, knows how to shred the electric guitar, and pronounces schedule as shayd-jewel (the English way). He’s from a world that’s a bizarro mixture of ’70s- and ’80s-era London and modern-day New York.

Actor Daniel Kaluuya, who voices Spider-Punk, says of the film, “I was obsessed with Spider-Man growing up. I watched Spider-Man: The Animated Series first. When I got older, I saw the Spider-Man films – Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland have all been brilliant and have kept me watching. But Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was the unexpected classic. And here I am, voicing a character who is from where I am from. I could not have dreamed this up! I am from Camden, where Spider-Punk is from – and where punk culture has a strong history. I could lean into my roots and be playful with how and what he says, knowing exactly where it comes from.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali on 1st June 2023, only in Cinemas.