1-MIN READ

Guardians of the Galaxy 3: How Many Post Credits Scenes Are in the MCU Film? James Gunn Reveals...

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 16:53 IST

Mumbai, India

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is set to release next week. Ahead of the MCU film's release, James Gunn shed light on the post-credits scenes in the film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is all set to release in less than 10 days. The film, directed by James Gunn, marks the last GotG film in the franchise. While fans are eager to see what Marvel Studios has in store for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, there is also curiosity around the post-credit scenes. Veteran MCU fans are aware that Marvel movies treat us with at least one if not two, mid/post-credits scene.

Director James Gunn has now confirmed that he is keeping the tradition going, even if it is the end of the franchise. The filmmaker spoke about the post-credit scenes when a fan asked him about it in his recent post. A fan asked Gunn, “Hey James, could you confirm that there is a post credit scene for GOTG Vol 3?" Gunn replied, “There is not a post credit. There are two," confirming that fans will be treated to two scenes!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, and Karen Gillan in the lead roles. The third installment will chronicle how superhero Peter Quill will rally for his team’s life while headlining another dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life.

The trailers have already hinted that while the story of the Guardians is headed for a conclusion, fans will finally meet Adam Warlock. Played by Will Poulter, the first mention of Adam Warlock in the MCU was made in Thor: The Dark World (2013), when a Birth Pod in the Collector’s possession was shown in the mid-credits scene. It was reported that in the movies, Ayesha created Adam to destroy the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases in India on 5th May 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Only in Cinemas.

Dishya Sharma
first published:April 25, 2023, 16:53 IST
last updated:April 25, 2023, 16:53 IST