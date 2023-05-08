GotG Vol 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: MCU Film Mints Rs 30cr Amid The Kerala Story Competition

Chris Pratt’s Guardians Of The Galaxy `has managed decent business at the ticket window. The film went on to collect around 30 crores in its first weekend and garnered a mixed response from fans and critics alike. Another film which released on the same weekend was The Kerala Story which minted Rs 35 crore, surpassing GotG Vol 3’s collection.

The industry tracking website Sacnilk reported that the Adah Sharma starrer amassed Rs 16.50 crore on Sunday. Meanwhile, on Friday and Saturday collectively, the film has managed to rake in an approximate total of Rs 20 crore. The report further stated that the Sudipto Sen directorial garnered over 52.92 per cent occupancy and the collection on the third day of its screening was already 50 per cent higher.

However, speaking of GotG Vol 3, which collected $114 million, the James Gunn directorial recorded the second-biggest opening weekend of the year, following The Super Mario Bros. Movie with $146 million.

The collection of Guardians Of The Galaxy is as follows:

Day 1 - Rs 8.41cr GBOC

Day 2 - Rs 9.85cr GBOC

Day 3 - Rs 11.74cr GBOC

Total weekend - Rs 30cr GBOC

Speaking of Marvel movies, they enjoy a massive fan following breaking box office records. Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 may have the potential to do the same. However, when compared to the last four big-budget Marvel movies that released earlier- Thor: Love And Thunder and Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the numbers are low.

According to a report in ETimes, the Chris Hemsworth starrer scored a good extended first weekend at the Indian box office as it grossed around Rs 65 crore nett. Given that the film was released on a Thursday. Meanwhile, Paul Rudd’s superhero film earned an estimated Rs 32 crores at the Indian box office. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever minted nearly 39 crores at the ticket window. The recently released film may pull up decent numbers at the box office.

Apart from Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 stars Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel. It also introduces the character Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter. The film released on May 5, 2023. The film is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team Guardians of the Galaxy, produced by Marvel Studios, and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It is also the third and final instalment in The Guardian Of The Galaxy film trilogy.

According to review by News18 Showsha, “The two hours and 29 minutes movie hits it home when it comes to fan service. James Gunn is fully aware that he is marching towards the exit door since the first scene starts playing out and he does everything in his control to give the characters he worked on for over a decade now a fitting tribute. The filmmaker puts together a string of emotional scenes, emphasising on the role of friendships in his vision of the MCU to the extent that it mirrors his bond with each character and cast of the film. You can truly tell that James loved these people and the roles they played when the curtains start to close.”

