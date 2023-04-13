Harry Styles Barely Avoids Run-In with Ex Girlfriend Olivia Wilde Outside Gym; See Photos

It was a close call for former couple Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde who were just minutes apart from running into each other. On Wednesday, the duo caught the attention of paps outside a fitness studio in California. Buzz has it that Styles showed up at the gym only 30 minutes after Wilde was spotted leaving. The photos of their close encounter have begun doing the rounds on social media. Wilde was captured donning a black bralette paired with matching yoga pants. Holding a bottle of water in her hand, she chose a white tote bag for the outing.

Wilde donned a white sweatshirt around her waist and her hair was tied back in a messy bun when she was captured leaving the studio’s premises. As per Page Six, soon after her exit arrived The Watermelon Sugar-hitmaker. The 29-year-old singer kept it casual and cool in a plain white t-shirt paired with navy blue trousers. Spotless white sneakers and a ponytail completed Styles’ look. He walked around donning sunglasses as he held a beige duffel bag. Take a look at it here:

The ex-pair dated almost for two years before calling it quits. Olivia Wilde frequently attended Harry Styles’ concerts with her kids and the duo often got clicked keeping each other’s company but it was their different priorities that led to their breakup. People reported it was an amicable separation. “Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart,” a source close to the couple reportedly told the portal. While Styles is still busy with his international tours, Olivia is focused on her work and kids in Los Angeles.

Olivia Wilde has two children, a daughter Daisy 6, and a son Otis 8, who she co-parents with ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis. It was Wilde’s movie Don’t Worry Darling that brought Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde together.

This close run-in incident of the ex-couple comes at a time when Harry Styles romance rumours with Emily Ratajkowski have taken all over social media. Previously, a video of the duo making out in Japan hit the headlines, wherein Emily caressed the singer’s cheeks while leaning against a van. The Gone Girl actress is going through a divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

