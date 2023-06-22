Harry Styles Pauses Concert For Pregnant Fan To Use Restroom: 'You Won’t Miss A Thing'

British Singer Harry Styles is known for his kind and lovable personality among his fans. Ever since his One Direction days, the singer has been widely lauded for being a down-to-earth person that has made many connect with him. His personality shone through in a heartwarming moment during his latest concert. It has captured the internet’s attention. The singer shared a special interaction with a super fan named Sian during his concert in Cardiff, Wales. The endearing exchange was documented in a now-viral TikTok video, showcasing the genuine connection between the artist and his dedicated followers, reported Page Six.

It all began when Sian caught Harry Styles’ attention from the crowd by asking for his help in naming her unborn baby. Responding playfully, Harry Styles jokingly expressed the pressure of such a responsibility. However, he quickly embraced the idea, exclaiming how fun it could be and eagerly asking for the options. Page Six reported him as saying, “This could be quite fun though, couldn’t it?” He went on to add, “What’s it gonna be? What’s it gonna be? What’s it gonna be?”

Before Sian could reveal the four potential names, she humorously admitted her need for a bathroom break. Seizing the opportunity to entertain the audience, the artist addressed the crowd, proclaiming the importance of Sian’s comfort and suggesting a brief intermission while she attended to her needs. As fans cheered in support, Styles assured Sian that he would stall the show until her return, encouraging her not to worry about missing anything. “I’m going to do this for one time. If you go for a wee, I’m going to stall,” he began. Upon noticing Sian’s hesitation, the Falling singer added, “Sian, you won’t miss a thing. If you hurry up, you won’t miss a thing.”

Taking advantage of the unplanned break, the musician engaged with other concertgoers, interacting with their signs and creating an engaging atmosphere.

The crowd cheered as Sian made her way back to the arena, with Styles playfully chanting, “Here she comes, here she comes." With her return, the Grammy-winning artist delved into the process of helping her choose a name for her baby. The options presented were Stevie, Rafe, Harley, and Caleb. Seeking input from the crowd, Styles engaged the audience, and it appeared that the name Stevie received the loudest response.

Harry Styles is currently on his second concert tour known as the Love On Tour. It is set to conclude on June 22 with the seventh and final leg.