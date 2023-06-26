Indiana Jones 5: Harrison Ford Reveals He Returned To Franchise After 15 Years Due To This Reason

Indiana Jones 5: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny marks the return of Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones. The actor returns to the franchise after 15 long years. Recently, Ford joined director James Mangold, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen to talk about the film when he revealed the reason behind his decision to make a comeback to the franchise.

“Well, I’d always wanted to round out the story with seeing him towards the end of his career, towards the end of his life even and we had a very good script that Jim and his co-writers came up with, and that was the encouragement to continue with the project," Ford explained.

“I was very excited when I read the script that Jim and the Butterworth Brothers had come up with. So there [laugh] was no barrier to telling another chapter of his story for me. I was ambitious for it," he added.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny marks Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s debut in the franchise. While we’ve seen glimpses of her role in the trailers, she elaborated that her character — Helena Shaw — is the right person to have come into Indiana’s life at this point of his life.

“I think she’s the right person to come into his life at this time because it feels like he’s in a little bit of an emotional cul-de-sac. Is that fair? [laugh] In his life? And I also think he’s now living in a time where the focus has shifted. People are looking to the future. People are looking to the moon. And there’s isn’t as much passion for what he is passionate about. And so, when she comes in, not only does she bring a breeze of, like, joy from his past, and this past relationship he had with her father and the joy of that. She brings a passion for archaeology. She brings a passion for adventure, and I think that lights him up again," she explained.

“I think she’s very clever for doing that ’cause she actually has her own nefarious agenda, of course. But I think, ironically, the thing that she learns in the end is that that passion that she was kind of faking at the beginning, is the thing that she discovers for real by the end," she added.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is releasing on June 29.