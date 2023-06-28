Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Has No Post-Credits Scenes? Find Out

All the Indiana Jones fans out there are bracing themselves for the final adventure. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to hit the theatres on June 30. Of course, given that this is the end of a pop culture era, most fans would not want to miss even a second of it. While it is a great idea to get to the theatres early, what about the post-credit scenes? Many Hollywood movies have post-credits or end-credits scenes. It is to neatly wrap up what has been shown throughout the film’s journey. However, Dial of Destiny is going to be a bit different. Collide reported that Indiana Jones’ last adventure will not feature an end credit scene.

This final installation has been heavily promoted as the conclusion for Indiana Jones. ScreenRants reported that the movie premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. This public screening by Lucasfilm gave more than enough evidence that there is no need for you to sit through the end credits. When the final scene plays out before the credits roll in, that will be it. There are no Hollywood’s usual last-minute surprises. However, if fans want to savour the moment for the final time and witness the names of everyone who brought this wonderful adventure to their screens, it might be worth sitting there. Wouldn’t it be perfect to listen to John William’s theme song a final time?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will have Indy thrown into a brand new world that is nothing like he has ever seen before. Fans can brace themselves for the titular character and his colleague Basil Shaw’s daughter and Jones’s goddaughter, Helena Shaw, on an adventure revolving around the Archimedes Dial. This is a device that can help its user to time travel. That’s got to be an interesting plot.

Can fans look forward to another sequel? According to Collider, it might not be that farfetched. Hollywood is well known for its love of bringing up the past in the form of Easter eggs in films. So, a sequel or maybe a cameo of Indy might not be that big of a stretch after all. However, that still remains to be seen. For now, fans can brace themselves for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hitting the theatres with its final call to adventure.