Inside Love Again Premiere After-Party: Nick Jonas And Family Joins Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra’s new movie Love Again with Sam Heughan is all set to hit the theatres on May 5. Just a day prior to the big day, the makers hosted a grand premiere of the romantic-comedy film that was attended by Priyanka Chopra’s family members. At the after-party, the leading lady stunned in a pink cut-out silhouette paired with a shimmery heart-shaped mini sling bag, while her husband Nick Jonas also made an appearance. Interestingly, he features in a cameo in Love Again, adding to the excitement of the movie’s release.

Joining the couple were Kevin Jonas, his wife Danielle, Nick’s mom Denise, and the actress’ mom Madhu Chopra. Priyanka Chopra gave fans a glimpse of the premiere after-party on social media in a string of happy photos. One sees Priyanka Chopra holding her husband Nick close for a mushy photo, another features her smiling brightly alongside her family members. “Family to everyone that came to support. I love you. without you, none of it is possible,” she wrote while sharing the photos. Take a look at it here:

For the premiere carpet, Priyanka Chopra opted for a light blue gown with a thick pleated neckline leaving her shoulder bare. The outfit hugged her curves before the bottom half of the silhouette flowed into a puffed mermaid hem. The back of the ensemble was accentuated by an exaggerated bow that ended in a long train behind her. She topped it with a statement neckpiece, matching earrings, and smoky eyes. Catch a glimpse of it here:

Helmed by James Strouse, the plot of Love Again shows Priyanka Chopra’s Mira devastated after her fiance’s untimely death. For coping with the pain, she continues to text her dead lover which leads her to fall in love again with the man who ends up with her fiance’s number. The unrequited love story also marks the acting debut of Celine Dion. The romantic comedy will hit Indian theatres on May 12.

Besides the film, Priyanka Chopra is also making headlines for the release of her much-awaited spy show Citadel with Richard Madden. Three episodes of the series have already begun streaming on Amazon Prime Video, with the next dropping on May 12.

