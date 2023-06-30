Insidious: The Red Door Producer Credits Patrick Wilson For Reuniting Original Cast

Insidious: The Red Door marks the finale for the horror franchise, reuniting the original cast of the Lambert family for one last bone-chilling tale. In an interview with IGN, producer Jason Blum unveiled the behind-the-scenes efforts to bring the entire cast together once more. Although Jason Blum had the desire to reunite the team, it was Patrick Wilson’s skills that played a major role in convincing the entire cast to come back for the highly-anticipated sequel.

He said, “It was his idea to bring the original cast back for The Red Door and as much as I wish I could say I could have done that, I tried to do it on 3 and 4 in various ways and failed terribly. So, Rose Byrne would say no to me, but she would say yes to Patrick.”

Despite the return of several original cast members in Insidious: Chapter 3 and Insidious: The Last Key, Rose Byrne was absent from the sequels. However, the upcoming movie will finally fulfil fans’ wish of seeing the entire cast, including Rose, one last time.

Insidious: The Red Door is set 10 years after the events of Insidious 2, and interestingly, the movie marks Patrick Wilson’s directorial debut.

Producer Jason Blum shared that Wilson was able to tell a story using the cast from the original movie, which he believes is great. He further gave the example of Halloween with Jamie Lee Curtis, stating, “It doesn’t work if you’re just sticking the character in, but if you come up organically with a story that uses the characters from the first movie where time has passed, so the ageing that has happened by nature makes sense.”

According to the producer, Patrick Wilson was able to achieve this in the movie. Jason Blum added that working with Patrick Wilson was great and the best part was his close relationship with James Wan and his role in the Insidious franchise. This connection allowed Patrick to understand the audience’s expectations for the movies better than anyone else, except for James and Leigh Whannell. It helped in knowing what elements to include in the movies to meet the audience’s expectations effectively. Insidious: The Red Door is scheduled for release on July 6th in India.