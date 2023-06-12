Irina Shayk Was 'Throwing Herself' At NFL Legend Tom Brady? Top Model's Team Reacts

Just a couple of days ago, speculation of supermodel Irina Shayk being over-friendly with NFL superstar Tom Brady at a wedding gained massive traction on the internet. It turns out the rumours were a hoax. A representative of Irina has now slammed the “malicious" narrative, calling it completely “fictitious." The rumour mill began soon after Irina Shayk and Tom Brady attended Billionaire heir Joe Nahmad’s wedding over the weekend in Sardinia, Italy.

A report by Page Six went on to suggest the Russian model was “throwing herself at him" and barely allowed the former football player to leave her sight. An insider reportedly informed the portal, Irina followed Tom Brady all weekend along with an account from the latter’s pal who claimed “he wasn’t interested." Now, a representative of the model has issued a clarification on the matter. Cheri Bowen, who is the Vice President of The Society Management, told Daily Mail there’s nothing going on between the supermodel and the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“This story is completely false. It is a totally malicious and fictional account of the evening," said the rep. This comes just months after the Patriots superstar announced his separation from Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen. The duo, who got hitched in an intimate Catholic ceremony in 2009, remained married for 13 years before calling it quits for each other. In October 2022, Tom Brady confirmed their divorce has been finalised on Instagram.

The ex-couple share two kids, son Benjamin Rein Brady and daughter Vivian Lake Brady. During an interaction with Vanity Fair, Gisele Bundchen opened up about her highly-publicised divorce. The model called it the “death” of her dream.

Irina Shayk dated Hollywood superstar Bradley Cooper between 2015 to 2019. The duo welcomed their daughter, Lea De Seine, in 2017 and continue to co-parent her. When it comes to the lavish weekend-long wedding celebration, Joe Nahmad exchanged vows with model Madison Headrick at the Hotel Cala di Volpe. Irina Shayk and Tom Brady weren’t the only popular guests spotted at the extravagant event. Leonardo DiCaprio, Serena, and Venus Williams were among the many who were a part of the celebration.