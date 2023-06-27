Is The Idol's Season 1 Ending Already? Fans React To Unexpected Finale

Hollywood stars Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd starrer Drama series The Idol has been making headlines ever since it began. Most often than not it was due to what fans called too many explicit scenes. Now after just four episodes, it seems like The Idol might be wrapping up its season. The Deadline reported that the HBO drama will conclude with five episodes instead of the earlier reported six. The finale will air on July 2. Of course, that calls for the internet to react to the hasty wrap-up. There was a flurry of reactions on the microblogging platform Twitter revolving around this news.

Twitter users could not hold back their surprise at hearing the news. Most people could not understand how is it that the season is wrapping up already. For them, the series had just begun picking up. Needless to say, some could not help but think about what this unexpected finale would bring for them. “I’m absolutely loving The Idol and I’m so upset that next week is the season finale,” a tweet read.

I’m absolutely loving #TheIdol and I’m so upset that next week is the season finale 😭😭— Kiana (@kpinthebubble) June 27, 2023

“I never feel disappointed in you like this… why it must be 5 episodes? You Made Jennie get blamed by haters to cause The Idol to stop at 5 episodes… It was sad since she didn’t get any benefits from the idol…” another tweet read.

I never feel disapointed to you like this.. why it must be 5 episode? You Made Jennie blamed by haters to cause the idol stop in 5 episode.. it was sad since she Didnt get any benefits from the idol..— poshie (@poshie_cat) June 27, 2023

“I’m confused on how they’re ending the idol, like are they giving us the finale with like no context or what,” a user wrote.

I’m confused on how they’re ending the idol, like are they giving us the finale with like no context or what— kaelyn (@kkmttt) June 27, 2023

Another user tweeted, “I’ve watched every episode of The Idol. For me it’s one of those train wrecks you can’t stop watching. Gotta see the finale. Terrible show though. Save yourself some time and don’t watch it.”

I’ve watched every episode of The Idol. For me it’s one of those train wrecks you can’t stop watching. Gotta see the finale. Terrible show though. Save yourself some time and don’t watch it.— Kenny Mac (@PrinceMcCourty) June 27, 2023

Check out some more fan reactions on the news of The Idol season finale:

So if The Idol isn't even getting a season finale, how long before it gets pulled from Max— Danny Bowes (@bybowes) June 27, 2023

The idol series finale next week! pic.twitter.com/efDryr6T0k— . (@euphorichours) June 26, 2023

how is it already the finale on sunday please someone tell me it’s a joke #TheIdol— Donna (@ngnabii) June 27, 2023

The Idol follows the character of Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp. After having a nervous breakdown that caused the cancellation of her last tour, the aspiring pop star begins a complicated relationship with a self-help guru. Played by The Weeknd, Tedros is also the head of a contemporary cult. The show has received heavy criticism for excessive nudity and explicit scenes in all the episodes that have been aired thus far. Fans are waiting to hear a confirmation on the second season of the drama series that has been created by The Weeknd, Sam Levinson, and Reza Fahim.