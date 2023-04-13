Jamie Foxx Suffers 'Medical Complication', Daughter Corinne Confirms; Says 'Appreciate Your Prayers'

Jamie Foxx’s health deteriorated on Wednesday, but he is now recovering. His daughter, Corinne Foxx, released a statement on Thursday morning regarding the same. The 55-year-old actor suffered an undisclosed medical complication but Corinne assured that he is coping. Meanwhile, the family has urged fans for personal space during this time.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” the statement read. Upon sharing the health update on social media, Jammie Foxx’s fans liked the post. However, they were unable to leave any comments since they were disabled. Check out the statement below.

Although there is not much information about the medical emergency that led to Jamie Foxx’s hospitalization, it is evident that the situation was severe enough to require hospitalization. TMZ reported that Jamie Foxx’s family members visited the hospital since his condition was critical, even though some of them were out of town. According to the news outlet, Foxx is currently able to communicate, which is an optimistic sign. However, it is still uncertain when he will be released from the hospital or resume his work.

Jamie Foxx is a celebrated actor who won the Best Actor Oscar at the 77th Academy Awards for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the movie Ray. He has acted in several successful films, including Collateral, Baby Driver, Django Unchained, Dreamgirls, Jarhead, Annie, and Just Mercy, among others. Foxx is also well-known for his performance as the supervillain Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and will reprise his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx last appeared in the Netflix movie Back In Action alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. The project is currently in its post-production stage and also stars Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, Kyle Chandler, and Tom Brittney in crucial roles. Going ahead, the actor has a hectic schedule with films such as They Cloned Tyrone, where he is also a producer, God Is a Bullet, The Burial, Tin Soldier, and Groove Tails. Moreover, Foxx is bankrolling a project titled Geechee and will also provide voice-over work for the movie Strays.

