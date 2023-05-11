Jamie Foxx's Family Preparing For 'Worst', His Ex-Girlfriend Katie Holmes Concerned For Him: Report

Jamie Foxx’s family is allegedly preparing for the ‘worst case scenario’ if an international report is to be believed. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor has been in the hospital for a few weeks now. While details of his health are still under wraps, his daughter had assured fans that Jamie is getting all the medical attention required.

However, a new report has fans worried. A source close to Jamie’s family allegedly told Radar Online that he had to be ‘revived’ and is ‘lucky to be alive.’ An alleged second source also hinted that he is being treated for a brain issue. “It was touch and go for days with him, and he had to be revived. He is very lucky to be alive!” the insider claimed.

“He’s very lucky he got the treatment he did,” the source added. The second grapevine claimed Jamie has high blood pressure issue. “Jamie’s people are saying he’s doing OK and improving, while doctors try to get to the bottom of his problems — but he wouldn’t be in a hospital this long if he was anything close to OK,” the source claimed. “His friends and family are hoping for the best — but preparing for the worst!” the insider added. His family is yet to react to the claims.

Meanwhile, another Radar Online report claimed Jamie’s ex-girlfriend Katie Holmes is worried for the star. The actress, who dated him for nearly six years after they first sparked dating rumours in 2013, is reportedly taken aback by the news of Jamie’s health news and is concerned for him. “She (Holmes) will always care for him,” the source claimed. The different source claimed that after their split, Jamie and Katie tried to stay in touch post their breakup.

Back in April, Jamie’s daughter Corinne Foxx released a statement confirming the news of his hospitalization. However, she assured fans that he has been under medical observation. “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” the statement read. The post has been now taken down.