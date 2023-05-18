SHOCKING! Jane Fonda Claims Director Wanted To Sleep With Her: 'He Needed To See What My Orgasm...'

Veteran Hollywood actress Jane Fonda recently revealed a startling encounter she had with French director Rene Clement during the making of their 1964 thriller Joy House. Speaking on the popular show Watch What Happens Live, Fonda claimed that Clement had asked to sleep with her, saying that he needed to understand her character’s orgasmic experiences for the sake of their film. Host Andy Cohen had prompted Fonda to recall a Hollywood member who she had turned down, to which she promptly responded with Clement’s name.

Recounting the incident, Fonda explained how the director justified his indecent request by claiming it was necessary to accurately portray her character on screen. However, she skilfully avoided the uncomfortable situation by feigning ignorance of the French language.

“He wanted to go to bed with me because he said the character had to have an orgasm in the movie and he needed to see what my orgasms were like," Fonda shared on the show. She went on to add, “He said it in French, and I pretended I didn’t understand."

At the time of filming Joy House, Jane Fonda was 27 years old, while Rene Clement was 51. Clement was a prominent figure in the French film industry, having achieved recognition for his work and earning several accolades at the Cannes Film Festival. The MGM-backed Joy House starred Fonda as a woman who falls for a card shark while being pursued by American gangsters.

top videos

The actress’s revelation comes amidst ongoing criticism of the French film industry for perpetuating abuse and enabling the actions of individuals accused of misconduct. Actor Adele Haenel recently published an open letter denouncing the industry and its association with alleged offenders such as Roman Polanski and Gerard Depardieu, reported Variety. The Cannes Film Festival faced scrutiny as well, with Haenel criticizing its response to the issue.

Jane Fonda’s candid disclosure adds to the growing conversation surrounding the treatment of women in the film industry and highlights the importance of addressing and challenging such behavior.