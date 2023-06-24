Jeremy Renner No More? Avengers Actor's Death Hoax Leaves Fans Worried

Fans of Marvel actor Jeremy Renner were recently left worried after rumours of his death went viral on social media. The rumours claimed that the Avengers actor died due to an escalator accident. Soon after, ‘RIP Jeremy Renner’ also started trending on social media.

A social media user got into the trap of the death hoax and paid tribute to Jeremy on social media. “Jeremy Renner was an inspiration to me to continue acting and treating loved ones (especially spouse) with the kindness and respect they need.. an empathetic and kind man had descended from this world yesterday… #RIPjeremyrenner,” the Tweet read.

Another social media user reacted to the rumours and urged everyone not to believe in everything that goes viral on the internet. “#RIPJeremyRenner - On the contrary, actor Jeremy Renner is alive and well as can be confirmed with a simple Google search. The worst thing about social media is one realizes how many imbeciles and grifters there are in this world that lie or lack critical thinking skills," the fan wrote.

Another user expressed disappointment with the false news going viral and argued that ‘it is not funny’.

For fuck's sake, children… knock it off with the Jeremy-Renner-is-dead bullshit. Jeremy Renner is not dead, and your hoax-spreading isn't funny. pic.twitter.com/mtmISwNk71— Chuck Taggart @SazeracLA@tenforward.social (@SazeracNELA) June 23, 2023

Just a few hours ago, Renner shared a photo of a bear holding the American flag in its mouth on his Instagram stories and wrote, “4th of July Prep Tahoe style."

Meanwhile, The Avengers: Endgame star was hospitalised earlier this year after a major snow plowing accident. More tan 30 of his boned were broken in he accident. Later, Jeremy took to his Instagram account and shared a selfie that showed him in a hospital bed with facial injuries. “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” he had written.