Johnny Depp To Return To Pirates Of The Caribbean Series? Disney Head Says 'We Have A Really Good...'

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 10:30 IST

Johnny Depp was last seen in Jeanne du Barry.

Walt Disney Studios President Sean Bailey addressed the speculation of reviving the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise with the lead star, Johnny Depp.

Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise has been a topic of discussion in recent years, with fans eagerly anticipating its next installment. To satiate their curiosity, Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production president Sean Bailey addressed the speculation of a new part with Johnny Depp in the lead role, again. In an interview with the New York Times, Bailey hinted at the story for the next Pirates Of The Caribbean film, expressing excitement about creating something that pays homage to the previous films and brings something new to the table. Bailey stated, “We think we have a really good, exciting story that honors the films that have come before and also has something new stay.” About Depp’s involvement, Bailey remained “noncommittal at this point."

In 2020, reports emerged about the development of a sixth film and a spinoff (of the 2017 film) starring Margot Robbie. However, the spinoff project featuring Robbie was shelved. But one question still remains persistent - whether Johnny Depp will reprise his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow?

While Walt Disney Studios has not made a definitive statement, franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer has expressed his desire to have Depp back. Bruckheimer, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, stated that he would love to see Depp return and emphasized that personal matters should not overshadow an actor’s talent and friendship. Bruckheimer added, “You’d have to ask [Disney]. I can’t answer that question. I really don’t know. I would love to have him in the movie. He’s a friend, a terrific actor, and it’s unfortunate that personal lives creep into everything we do.”

Johnny Depp was dropped from the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise when he was accused of domestic abuse by ex-wife Amber Heard. The accusation led to a defamation case against Heard, which Depp won last year.

Workwise, Johnny Depp recently announced the cast for his new movie called Modi, which also marks his return as a director after 25 years. It narrates the fascinating story of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. Depp was last seen in Jeanne du Barry, which also premiered at Cannes Film Festival this year.

