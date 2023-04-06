Johnny Depp's French Historical Drama Jeanne Du Barry To Open Cannes Film Festival

This year, controversial actor Johnny Depp will walk the Red Carpet on the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival, kicking off on May 16. The movie, Jeanne du Barry, marks a comeback for Depp after a hugely publicised trial involving his former wife, Amber Heard. She accused him of physical brutality and mental torture. But the court ruling went in favour of Depp.

But this was not the end of his legal battles; he lost one in March 2021 in the UK after he took the Sun to court for calling him a wife beater.

Depp was last seen in Minamata, which premiered at Berlin in 2020.

At Cannes this year, he will lead a team from Jeanne du Barry (in French) in which he plays Louis XV. Helmed by Maiwenn (whose previous works were Polisse and Mon Roi), the movie has the director herself playing the main character along with Depp, Benjamin Lavernhe, Melvil Poupaud, Pierre Richard, Pascal Greggory and India Hair. Recounting the life, rise and fall of King Louis XV, the film will be released in French cinemas simultaneously.

Jeanne Vaubernier, a young working-class woman hungry for culture and pleasure, uses her intelligence and allure to climb the rungs of the social ladder. She becomes a favourite of King Louis XV who, unaware of her status as a courtesan, regains through her his appetite for life. They fall madly in love. Against all propriety and etiquette, Jeanne moves to Versailles, where her arrival scandalises the court.

According to a Cannes Press Note, director, screenwriter, actress and producer, Maïwenn helmed her first feature, Pardonnez-moi in 2006. Her cinema is already imbued with a certain reality, freely inspired by her own life to shape her characters and intrigues. Identity quest, self-building and family at large: all these aspects are at the center of her work.

In 2011, the director won the Jury Prize at Cannes for Polisse. Four years later, she returned to the Croisette with My King, which got its lead star, Emmanuelle Bercot, the Best Actress Award.

This year’s Cannes will also see the premieres of Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Indiana Jones.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here