Keanu Reeves On Chad Stahelski’s Direction Style For John Wick: Chapter 4; 'He Wants Beautiful Violence'

Lights, camera and tons of action! Lionsgate Play has its A - G.A.M.E on as it brings you the much-awaited digital premiere of Keanu Reeves’ power-packed John Wick: Chapter 4. Proving itself time and time again to be the Greatest Action Movie Ever, the film has taken not only the box office by storm but also amassed a roar of appreciation from fans all over the globe. Following the irresistible John Wick as he battles out his toughest enemy till date, this blockbuster is set to stream exclusively in India on Lionsgate Play this 23rd June. Bringing together a clique of what will always be remembered as iconic characters and sequences, Hiroyuki Sanada and Keanu Reeves talk about prepping for the adrenaline fuelled action scenes in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Talking about the hardcore training sessions, the chiseled Keanu Reeves said, “Training went longer than three months, it was five days a week, four hours a day. It was a two hour morning session, followed by lunch, and a two hour afternoon session. For me, it’s just been awesome to work with these people and just have what they shared with us - which was the affection they have for John Wick films because John Wick action is a little different. It’s a lot because Chad wants reality. He wants cracks. He wants it to feel real. He wants beautiful violence, and so do we and so do they (fans), but all of these people have just really taken care of me.”

Hiroyuki Sanada who plays the uber cool Koji Shimazu added, “The Shimazu’s fighting style is basically the same as John Wick’s because they had grown up together. I had three weeks training before we started shooting, but mainly we’ve done you know, choreography, and then put the idea together. So it’s kind of choreography rehearsing.”

Speaking of the John Wick: Chapter 4, apart from Keanu Reeves, the actioner also includes Donnie Yen, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Lance Reddick, and Shamier Anderson in pivotal roles. This Chad Stahelski’s neo-noir film’s plot shows Reeves taking on his most lethal adversaries. While the price on his head increases, the assassin picks up a fight against the High Table global that pits him against the most powerful players of the underworld from New York, Paris, Osaka to Berlin.