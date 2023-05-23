Kim Kardashian Says She Doesn’t Want To 'Repeat The Same Mistakes' In Love

Kim Kardashian says she has become mindful of the people she decides to date after going through a highly-publicised divorce from Kanye West. The SKIMS founder discussed the hardships of being in a relationship for single mothers during her appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast ‘On Purpose with Jay Shetty.’ After her split with Ye, Kim Kardashian dated Pete Davidson for nearly nine months before the pair called it quits. Throughout the relationship, the duo appeared to be quite serious, from introducing her kids to attending Met Gala together, the two painted the town red every time they made a public appearance.

Now, on the Podcast, when asked if she is ready to love again, the beauty mogul emphasised she is a hopeless romantic but wants to take things slow this time. “I think I’ll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love, and I definitely love sharing my life with someone, and love creating a life with someone,” she said. Kim Kardashian explained there are many factors to consider while dating someone after a complicated divorce. The billionaire mother asserts she is learning from her past mistakes and is trying not to repeat them all over again.

“I definitely will take my time. I think there’s so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter your life. If I can look at everything that I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes, and really take my time. I think it just has to be different for me,” she added.

During the same interaction, Kim Kardashian also made the shocking revelation of crying herself to sleep on stressful days being a single parent. She discussed the challenges of motherhood while opening up about parenting hardships she faces while raising her children.

top videos

“It has been the most challenging thing. There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy s***, this tornado in my house. Like, what just happened? You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they’re fighting, and you know, there’s no one there. Like, it’s just me to play a good police officer and bad cop,” she explained.

The beauty mogul has four children with Kanye — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.