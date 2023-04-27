Kim Kardashian's Lookalike Christina Ashten Gourkani Dies at 34; Suffers Cardiac Arrest

International reality star Kim Kardashian’s lookalike, OnlyFans model Christina Ashten Gourkani passed away, her family confirmed. The model, who was 34 years old, suffered a cardiac arrest. As reported by E! News, Christina’s family shared details about her cause of death on a GoFundMe initiative started for her. They revealed that they received the news of her cardiac arrest in the wee hours of April 20.

“In the early morning hours at approximately 4:31am on 4/20/2023 our family received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying…on the other end of the line….Ashten is dying…Ashten is dying… After arriving at the hospital shortly after the phone call our family continued living a nightmare as we were informed that her health and wellbeing had continued to decline in a downward spiral for the worse after suffering from a cardiac arrest," her loved one wrote on the platform on April 25.

The family added that the model had a “medical procedure that took a turn for the worse." The family remembered her as a ‘caring and loving free spirit that always took the time to bring a smile to anyone’s face she crossed paths with.’ “Christina Ashten Gourkani I hope there is a place in heaven where you can feel the amount of our grief and the emptiness of our broken hearts, that we feel without you in our lives," they wrote.

The post added that the funds were being raised to help with the model’s funeral. “We ask in this time of mourning our loss & disbelief that people can come together to help our family make it through this, when there is not enough strength… We are grateful for the support that you are able to provide to our family as we lay Christina Ashten Gourkani to eternal peace," the post read.

