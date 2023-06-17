CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant at 44; Shares Baby News At Travis Barker's Concert, Flaunts Baby Bump

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 12:52 IST

Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

Kourtney Kardashian announces her pregnancy at 44.

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant at the age of 44. The reality star is all set to welcome her first baby with Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian revealed she is pregnant. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who turned 44 this year, announced the news of her pregnancy at his concert, surprising him, his band members and their fans. Kourtney took to Instagram and shared the heartwarming video of her reveal at his concert. In the video, Kourtney was seen wearing a black bodycon and a pair of pants.

She held a placcard in her hand with the message, “Travis, I’m Pregnant", making the announcement to the world. As soon as she popped up on the monitor with the message, Travis made his way to Kourtney and gave her a hug along with a few kisses. Watch the video below:

The happy news comes a year after Kourtney confessed she was trying to have a baby through IVF but was unsuccessful. Earlier this year, in an episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney said that she and Travis are putting an end to their IVF journey. “We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen," she said on the show.

This will be Kourtney and Travis’ first child together. However, they have children from their respective previous relationships. Kourtney has Mason, 13; Penelope, 10; and Reign; 8, with her ex-partner Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis has a daughter named Alabama, 17; son named Landon, 19, and a stepdaughter named Atiana De La Hoya; 24, with his ex-wife Shana Moakler.

Kourtney and Travis were friends for almost a decade before their relationship took a romantic turn. They began dating in 2020 and made their relationship official in February 2021. The couple got engaged in October the same year. Kourtney and Travis got married in a courthouse in Santa Barbara in May 2022 but had a grand wedding ceremony a few weeks later.

