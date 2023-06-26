Lily-Rose Depp On Her Daring Scenes In The Idol: 'Love Doing That Kind Of Work'

Hollywood actor Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, has taken the entertainment industry by storm. All thanks to her debut in the highly anticipated drama series, The Idol. While the spotlight shines brightly on her for her compelling performance, controversy has arisen among fans who express their discontent. It is over what they perceive as excessive nudity and explicit scenes in the show. However, Lily-Rose Depp is not one to shy away from defending her artistic choices. She emphasised that the provocative elements are tastefully executed. Playing the role of pop diva Jocelyn, the 24-year-old revealed she did not even consider a body double for her scenes, reported Daily Mail.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun on Sunday, Lily-Rose candidly defended her artistic choices. She also shared the therapeutic aspect she experienced while filming the provocative scenes. The rising star expressed her love for this type of work and asserted that there is nothing wrong with enjoying it. For her, every aspect of her character’s portrayal, including the nudity, serves a purpose in revealing the depths of Jocelyn’s persona. She emphasised that Jocelyn is a performer through and through, even in her most private moments. Lily-Rose passionately explained that each outfit, interaction, and display of nudity were intentionally crafted and held immense importance to her. “Every outfit and every interaction and every piece of nudity and all those things are very intentional and were really important to me,” she said.

While critics have noted that Lily-Rose spends a significant amount of time partially nude or engaged in explicit acts on screen, the young actress confidently asserted that she never felt exploited or objectified during filming. In fact, she described the experience as therapeutic and cathartic. “Maybe this makes me, like, a little twisted. But I feel really good after doing scenes like that because there’s something that feels very therapeutic about it to me — and maybe that’s why I like doing this job,” she said. “Maybe there’s something wrong with me but it feels very cathartic and I feel very drained of anything that I maybe needed to let go of.”

To do justice to Jocelyn’s character, Lily-Rose believed it was essential to fully understand and relate to her experiences. Despite leading a life far different from Jocelyn’s as a successful pop star and child performer, Lily-Rose discovered the universality of her character’s emotional journey. Themes of trust, the desire for validation as an artist, and self-doubt resonated with her on a profound level. Lily-Rose recognised that these struggles extend beyond the confines of the entertainment industry, making Jocelyn’s story relatable to a wide audience.

The Sky Atlantic series also stars the Weeknd in the pivotal role of twisted cult leader and self-help guru Tedros. It is also the Hollywood debut of Blackpink member Jennie Kim in the role of Dyanne, a backup dancer for Lily-Rose’s character.