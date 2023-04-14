Love Again: Celine Dion Drops Title Track Of Priyanka Chopra’s Film; Nick Jonas Makes A Cameo

Celine Dion is here to mesmerise her fans with her soothing voice again. The singer has worked her magic on the title track of her upcoming film, Love Again. The song dropped on Thursday. The love ballad is picturised on Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan. Dion plays herself in the romantic drama and her soulful rendition perfectly captures the essence of the movie’s plot. The music video features its the lyrics inserted aesthetically in shots from the film.

The storyline outlines how Priyanka Chopra’s character Mira continues to text her fiance even after his death. This unintentional mistake leads her to develop a bond with the man who ends up with her fiance’s number. “I think I might have feelings for someone I’ve never met," says Sam Heughan as the music video of Love Again begins. Celine Dion replies, “Let’s have a little chat," before the melodious track’s lyrics appear on the screen.

But what steals the limelight is the cameo of Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas. In one scene, he features as Mira’s date, kissing her. The lyrics of Love Again screams all there is to unrequited love. Celine highlights it may appear that the world is coming to an end but all one needs to do is keep trying.

“Cause you don’t have to move a mountain, just keep moving. Every move is a new emotion, and you don’t have to find the answers, just keep trying, the sun will rise again, the storms subside again, this is not the end, and you will love again," she sings in the chorus. Check out the music video here:

The movie marks Celine Dion’s debut as an actor and she is already known for delivering powerful love ballads in films, her greatest including My Heart Will Go On in the classic Titanic. The romantic movie is set to hit the big screens on May 12 this year. The film also stars Steve Oram, Russell Tovey, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Arinze Kene and Celia Imrie in key roles.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here