Mad Men Co-Stars Jon Hamm And Anna Osceola Are Now Husband And Wife

Ring the wedding bells! Hollywood actor Jon Hamm, best known for his role as Don Draper in the acclaimed series Mad Men, tied the knot with actress Anna Osceola. The couple first crossed paths on the set of Mad Men. It happened while filming for the show’s series finale in 2015. Seven years later, their love story has found its happily ever after. According to TMZ, the guest list for the wedding included several notable names from the entertainment industry. These included John Slattery, Paul Rudd, Tina Fey, and Billy Crudup. E! News has also shared some photos from the wedding ceremony. It shows the actress looking stunning in a strapless white wedding gown. The gown also had a thigh-high slit. Meanwhile, Hamm looked dashing in a black tuxedo, perfectly complimenting the bride.

Their wedding ceremony on Saturday was special indeed. It took place at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California. Fans of the show would instantly recognise the choice of the wedding venue holds significant meaning for the couple. It is where the series concluded with Don Draper having a moment of self-discovery. The final shot of Mad Men features Draper envisioning the iconic Hillto Coca-Cola ad. It was also a symbol of a profound transformation.

As Anna Osceola made her way to her soon-to-be husband, the musicians played the theme from the 1967 James Bond film You Only Live Twice, reported Daily Mail. This was certainly another nod to the show they met at. Of course, it was a fitting choice considering the show’s 1960s setting.

Hamm gained recognition for his portrayal of the enigmatic Don Draper. It is the role that earned him an Emmy in 2015. The character played a part in Draper’s journey toward developing a groundbreaking Coca-Cola campaign. Osceola only appeared in the series finale as Clementine, a Flower Child receptionist. Although Hamm and Osceola met in 2015, they reportedly began their romantic relationship in 2020, as confirmed by People magazine. The couple made their first public appearance together on the red carpet in February 2022 at an event hosted by The h.wood Group and Revolve. Subsequently, Hamm brought Osceola as his date to Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party in March of the same year.

It was during an interview on The Howard Stern Show in 2022, that Hamm expressed his deep affection for his partner. Although the actor did so without explicitly mentioning her name. He revealed that he was “very much" in love. The actor also discussed his thoughts on the idea of marriage.