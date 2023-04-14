Mandalorian Season 3: Five Iconic Outfits from the Star Wars Universe That Had Everyone's Attention

In Star Wars, countless legendary characters have donned unforgettable attire, etching themselves into the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide. With the global success of The Mandalorian, key characters such as Grogu and Bo-Katan have garnered immense popularity and have become fan favourites. From Princess Leia’s gold-metal slave outfit to Han Solo’s cowboy look, here’s a peek at some of the most legendary costumes in the Star Wars Universe.

Darth Vader

One of the most feared characters to have ever existed, Darth Vader is known for his menacing aura, deep voice and more importantly his black costume. The Black costume is universally associated with Darth Vader as he has claimed it to be his own in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Princess Leia

Princess Leia has worn a multitude of amazing costumes throughout the Star Wars movies. However, for Star Wars fans, her slave Leia outfit remains the most memorable and iconic one that she wore in the 1983 film Star Wars: Return of The Jedi where she is kidnapped and enslaved by Jabba The Hutt.

Princess Leia showing off her iconic slave outfit.Carrie Fisher and George Lucas on the film set of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, 1982. pic.twitter.com/LpNrWPSKES— ️‍ (@CasuallyGreg) March 10, 2022

Luke Skywalker

Luke Skywalker is constantly shown wearing a white robe and white pants, thus making it his own look. The idea behind the costume was to make the character appear credible, and this look solidified that idea in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope.

Han Solo

Han Solo’s look is very cowboy-like. Han Solo’s original look was similar to a shirt, jacket and pants combo but his current look is updated from that original costume. It is a modern twist on the original outfit and he has made the look iconic by sticking with it throughout the movies. Han Solo can be seen wearing this modernised version of the costume in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Bo-Katan Kryze

Bo-Katan’s armour/ costume is a depiction of who she is. The personalised helmet and silver and blue armour exude ambitions, fearlessness and a strong will, making it a memorable iconic costume. As seen in The Mandalorian, Bo-Katans Armour primarily remains silver with a black undersuit but her shoulders and forearms are blue coloured. These colours match well with her personality and amplify it.

Grogu

While Grogu simply wears a brown robe, it is a staple for him and is only associated with him. Grogu’s species is known for wearing similar robes, however, Grogu is as adorable as he is and is seen throughout The Mandalorian wearing his brown robes.

