Margot Robbie Reveals 'It Took Eight Takes' To Film Barbie's Iconic Feet Scene

Barbie movies have been an important part of the childhood of 90s and 00s children. Naturally, the upcoming live-action Barbie movie has made people excited. It is like returning to your childhood world but adult style. Of all the wonderful things that have been capturing the attention of fans, there is one detail that is just too hard to miss. We are talking about Barbie’s iconic arched feet. Ever since the trailer dropped, the internet was abuzz with reaction. After all, it was the first reveal of her arched feet. It almost looks too perfect to be real. But now, Barbie herself, that is Hollywood actress, Margot Robbie, shared how that iconic shot was achieved. Fandomwire quoted that talking to Fandango Robbie shared the behind-the-scenes of the filming process. Fans might be surprised to know that it did not take as long as one might think.

According to Robbie, capturing the shots required approximately eight takes. The actress explained that the feet shown in the scenes were, in fact, her own. Sharing details about how it unravelled, she told sticky bits were placed on the floor with double-sided tape. This were done to secure the shoes, allowing her to remove her feet easily. Along with it, she also held onto a bar above the camera for stability. However, there was no need for any harnesses or complex rigging. It was a simple yet effective method to achieve the desired effect.

Fandomwire quoted her as saying, “I walked up, we had little sticky bits on the floor for the double-sided tape for the shoes, so they wouldn’t come off so that I could get my feet out of them and I was holding on to a bar, but that’s it.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with Architectural Digest, director Greta Gerwig, production designer Sarah Greenwood, and set decorator Katie Spencer also offered insights into their creative process.

Gerwig expressed her vision for the film’s aesthetic. She shared she wanted to use vibrant pinks and an abundance of visual elements. She aimed to create a world that was almost overwhelming in its richness. It was all done to capture the essence of Barbie’s universe. However, in their pursuit to turn everything pink, the production of Barbie used so much of the colour that Rosco was left with none. Barbie is set to hit the theatres on July 21.