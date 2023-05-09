'Maverick Meets Toretto': Vin Diesel Poses With Tom Cruise, Fans Demand Crossover

Fast & Furious’ Dominic Toretto aka Vin Diesel recently met Top Gun’s Maverick aka Tom Cruise and sent the Internet into a tizzy. The get-together happened at the inaugural Formula One Miami Grand Pix on Sunday. The superstars were accompanied by rapper Ludacris. The trio also posed for a picture-perfect moment together, which was later shared by Vin on Instagram. With a bright smile on his face, Tom stands in the middle in a white polo t-shirt, while Vin gives a thumbs-up, wearing a matching tank top. Ludacris layered his attire with a sports jacket to ace a cool look.

“Maverick meets Toretto,” Vin Diesel captioned the moment, which Ludacris called “the winners circle,” as he reposted the photo on his Instagram profile. Take a look:

Ever since the photo surfaced online, fans have flooded comment sections with demands of a potential crossover between the action stars and their hit movie franchises. A user made a reference to the franchises’ plot, writing, “Mission Impossible 8: It’s All About Family.” Another expressed, “Tom Cruise in a Fast & Furious would be great.” One more asked, “Tom Cruise in FastX pt.2?” A fan used a witty wordplay, “Fast Gun, Top Furious.”

Another wondered, “Imagine a movie with those two in it. Would they do their usual thing or would they have to switch it up by making Maverick go out on the streets and Toretto take to the skies? That would be pretty cool.” One more agreed, “Can you imagine the two teams in one movie? Epic.” Another ardent fan said, “I would love a crossover. Just imagine.”

Tom Cruise will next appear in Mission: Impossible 8 which is also dubbed as the second part of Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning. The movie has already hit the floors under the direction of Christopher McQuarrie and with the addition of Hannah Waddingham in the cast.

Meanwhile, Vin Diesel and Ludacris are gearing up for the release of Fast X, the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, which features Aquaman fame Jason Momoa as the new antagonist. Directed by Louis Leterrier, Fast X hits the theatres on May 19, while Mission: Impossible 8 will premiere next year in June.

