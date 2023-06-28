Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Heart of Invictus To Stream On Netflix Soon; Deets Inside

There is good news for the fans of the royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The duo’s collaboration with Netflix has been officially confirmed. As part of their extensive deal with the streaming platform, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming project will take the form of a documentary series, titled Heart of Invictus. Netflix’s UK and Ireland’s Twitter handle stated a few insights about Harry and Meghan’s upcoming show. “This new series from Archewell Productions follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe – all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses – on their road to competing at the Invictus Games," the tweet read.

The series was announced earlier this year in January. Recently, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Heart of Invictus’s filming is nearing completion, and it is now ready for broadcast. Anticipated to debut this summer, Netflix is yet to reveal its premiere date.

Prince Harry, drawing from his own experience in the British Military, established the Invictus Games in 2014, providing a platform for veterans with injuries or disabilities to compete and inspire others. The upcoming show based on the 2022 Invictus Games may lack suspense but will likely feature Prince Harry and Meghan Markle themselves, potentially enhancing its chances of success.

In 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, after leaving their roles as senior royals and relocating to the US, secured a lucrative $100 million agreement with Netflix. Their objective was to create exclusive content for the streaming platform. According to sources at Archewell, the couple has faced difficulties in achieving success with previous projects launched under their personal brand, as the Wall Street Journal reported.

They have expressed doubts about the financial success of their venture. While the docu-series titled Harry & Meghan achieved remarkable success, their other production, Live to Lead, which premiered in 2022, failed to resonate with viewers. This apprehension arises following the conclusion of Archewell and Spotify’s $20 million partnership, which involved Markle’s podcast Archetypes.

The 2023 Invictus Games are scheduled to take place in Dusseldorf, Germany, in September.