Mission Impossible 7 Trailer: Tom Cruise Is Back As IMF Agent To Battle a New Threat

Tom Cruise is back as IMF agent Ethan Hunt! The trailer of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One has been released. It shows how Ethan is now on a mission to track down a new weapon that threatens all of humanity. In battling this threat, the agent will also risk his life.

In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.

Besides Tom Cruise, the film also stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, Vanessa Kirby and Frederick Schmidt. Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes, Rob Delaney, Indira Varma, Shea Whigham, Mark Gatiss, Esai Morales and Charles Parnell have also joined the movie.

Sharing the trailer on his Twitter handle, Cruise wrote, “It’s time to pick a side. Here is the new trailer for #MissionImpossible - Dead Reckoning Part One." Check here:

It’s time to pick a side. Here is the new trailer for #MissionImpossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. pic.twitter.com/20VjrlxxP1— Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) May 17, 2023

The trailer has left netizens super excited about the film. While some have already declared it a ‘blockbuster’; others are tagging it as the ‘movie of the year’. “The Biggest Action Hero in the world is Back," one of the fans wrote reacting to Cruise’s Tweet. “This Is crazy! Doing all The Stunts By Yourself is Also a Big Deal..!! Love From India, So Excited For This One," another Tweet read.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will hit theaters on July 12, 2023.