Never Have I Ever Trailer: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Devi Juggles Love-Life In Fourth And Final Season

Senior year never looked this happening and wholesome at Sherman Oaks. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan aka Devi Vishvakumar is all set to navigate school, life and relationships one last time in the fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever. Helmed by Mindy Kaling, the show is all set to release on June 8, 2023. The makers recently dropped the trailer.

Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school student who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

The trailer gives a glimpse of Devi’s life, her love-hate relationship with Ben (Jaren Lewison), her two best friends, and how she deals with her relationship with her mother Nalini and cousin Kamala. Well, this time too, there are moments of weakness in Devi’s life as her ex-boyfriend Paxton (Darren Barnet) walks into their school campus. The trailer promises a fun-filled ride with romance and comedy.

Earlier in an interview with Teen Vogue last year, Maitreyi revealed that they had already wrapped filming Season 4, and that she has mixed emotions bidding goodbye to her character Devi. “We already wrapped filming season 4, which is wild. I know some of the other cast members have been saying, “We still get to do press and we have a whole other premiere to look forward to however many months down the line." But as much as I love talking about Devi, it’s being on set. I’m already like, “Oh, the best part is done." Nothing beats being on set for me. Nothing. Though I’ll be able to continue to talk about Devi, I’ll never be able to be Devi ever again in my life, which is sad, but also exciting, because that means I’m going to get to move on to be a whole bunch of different other characters.”

Never Have I Ever is created by executive producers, Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, with Fisher serving as the showrunner. It is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner.

Apart from Maitreyi, Jaren and Darren, the teen comedy also stars Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez and Benjamin Norris in pivotal roles.

