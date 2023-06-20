Owain Arthur Opens Up On Working In The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, ‘It Feels Like Theatre’

India’s most notable filmmaker Karan Johar was honoured at the British Parliament in the presence of Lords and Members of Parliament for his invaluable contribution to the global entertainment industry. It’s indeed a special day for him, as today he also completed 25 years as a filmmaker. Interestingly, many of his iconic films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil etc, were shot in the United Kingdom.

The event took place at the Palace of Westminster, which serves as the meeting place for both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, the two houses of the Parliament of the United Kingdom. In 2012, he was appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for Visit Britain for a special campaign to attract and invite people to visit and explore the country.

His blockbuster movies Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan became the highest grossing Indian films at the UK Box Office upon their respective theatrical releases, setting new records.

He currently heads Dharma Productions, one of India’s top film production studios, behind films such as Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Sooryavanshi, Baahubhali, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

This year marks his 25th anniversary working in the global entertainment industry, which will be celebrated with his next film starring British India-born actress Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, titled Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, releasing in UK cinemas and globally this summer on 28th July 2023.

Touted to be a new-age romantic flick, Rocky Aur Rani will feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film went on floors in August 2021 with several schedules shot in Mumbai, Moscow and Delhi. Rocky Aur Rani is expected to hit the silver screens on July 28, 2023. The first posters of the film that were released earlier have already left the fans excited.