Padma Lakshmi Sends Temperature Soaring in Her Golden Bikini in New Sexy Photos, Breaks Internet

Indian American diva, author, TV host and model Padma Lakshmi was a sight to behold in her latest photoshoot that left the internet sizzling with her bold and sexy pictures, only a few days after she was heavily criticised for her body and her attire. The bedazzling model left everyone including Mindy Kaling gasping for air with her bold statement.

On Monday, Padma Lakshmi in collaboration with a leading swimsuit publication dropped a couple of hot and steamy pictures that featured her in a striking sartorial gold-coloured sea-shells bikini while she took a dip in what seemed like the backwaters. Not only that, Padma oozed beauty and gorgeousness with her intense expressions that were only accentuated by a dash of subtle makeup and hairstyle. Take a look at the pictures here:

Film-maker Mindy Kaling was among the first ones to react. She wrote, “I fainted!" One of the netizens commented, “Surely it’s not legal (or fair) to look THIS good? Holy hellllll !" Another one wrote, “A GROWN woman!!! yes Padma doing it big for the brown girls." Someone else said, “Knocked it out of the damn park all of us 20 and 30 year olds are wheezing!" A fan stated, “Padma looks great! Especially at 52!!"

Padma Lakshmi had lashed out at those who were trolling her during her attendance at the Time 100 Gala. She told Page Six, “I have b**bs, I have ni***es! So does every woman and man on the planet. I think we should just be a little more grown-up about it, and also just accept that a woman’s body is beautiful and a not totally perfect and stuff and filtered and everything."

“As a mom of 4 daughters, there’s a time and a place and when it starts making our daughters uncomfortable because we are being objectified, time to take notice," a netizen had written on social media trolling her for her kitchen attire.

In response, Padma Lakshmi had said, “First if (sic) all it’s a JOKE. And my daughter isn’t uncomfortable with me or my b**bs or my posts, nor does she read these comments unless I show her because she isn’t on social media."

