Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Drops A Glimpse Of Her Cameo From Fast X, 'I Grew Up On Set Watching My Father'

It was exactly 12 years ago when the first Fast and Furious film came out and shattered all the records at the box office. At that time, nobody knew that Vin Diesel and Paul Walker starrer action film will one day become a burgeoning franchise. Now after a slew of Fast And Furious films, the series is all set to pull the plug with one last action-packed film Fast X that is set to release later this month. Amid all the news trickling in about the film, the most exciting bit came to light when late Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Rain Walker shared that she’ll be playing a cameo.

On Thursday, Meadow shared a screen grab of her special appearance in the upcoming movie. She also penned a note about honouring her father’s legacy who unfortunately passed away in a tragic accident in 2013. It read, “A preview of my cameo in Fast X. The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into a fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up."

She further added, “Thank you @louisleterrierpro for your kindness, patience and support. It feels like you’ve been part of the family since we started, I’m happy it’s just the beginning. Special shoutout to my dad’s best friend who is now my best friend @bbirtell, this wouldn’t have been possible without you. I am so blessed to be able to honour my father’s legacy and share this with him forever x. I love you all so much.”

Paul Walker died after the car he was travelling in crashed, bursting into flames. Walker was found dead along with his friend and financial adviser Roger Rodas in 2013. The actor was a philanthropist and grabbed much praise and admiration for his role as Brian O’Conner in The Fast and the Furious franchise. Walker died just a few weeks after his daughter Meadow turned 15.

All the Fast & Furious fans out there can brace for the most thrilling ride of the year as Vin Diesel and the Fast Family return in the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X. The movie promises to be action-packed, with new twists and turns that will keep you at the edge of your seat.

Charlize Theron reprises her role as Cipher, the enigmatic cyber-terrorist who teams up with Dante Reyes, a former adversary of the Fast Family. Reyes seeks revenge for the death of his father Hernan Reyes, who was killed in the events of Fast Five. The stage is set for an epic showdown, and fans can expect nothing less from the Fast & Furious franchise.

Directed by Louis Leterrier, the movie boasts an impressive cast that includes Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Jason Momoa, and Brie Larson, among others. Fast X is part one of a two-part conclusion to the franchise, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release on May 19.