Pete Davidson In Rehab After Struggling With Borderline Personality Disorder And PTSD?

Actor and comedian Pete Davidson has entered rehab to seek treatment for borderline personality disorder and PTSD. Following in the footsteps of his close friend John Mulaney, Pete is receiving care at a Pennsylvania facility, according to Page Six. Throughout this journey, he has the support of his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders and other friends who stand by him. It is reported that Pete voluntarily checks himself into rehab occasionally to address these issues and focus on personal growth. A friend revealed that Pete “regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening.”

A source close to the publication told, “Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it."

Earlier this month, Pete Davidson faced legal consequences as he was charged with reckless driving for crashing a car into a Beverly Hills home. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office issued a misdemeanour charge against him, following the incident where he allegedly lost control of the vehicle, collided with a fire hydrant and ultimately crashed into a house.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported, and Pete’s girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, was with him in the car. The incident likely played a role in Pete’s decision to take a break and focus on his well-being.

Authorities stated that they did not suspect drugs or alcohol to be contributing factors in Pete Davidson’s car crash. As a result, he was not arrested. However, the exact cause of the accident and how Pete lost control of the vehicle remains unclear.

The Saturday Night Live alum has previously taken breaks from his career to prioritize his mental well-being. In addition to dealing with Crohn’s disease and borderline personality disorder (BPD), the comedian has faced challenges with drug use, leading him to seek treatment in rehab in 2017 and later in 2019.

Speaking with actress Glenn Close in an interview for Variety, he told, “I got diagnosed with BPD a few years ago, and I was always just so confused all the time, and just thought something was wrong, and didn’t know how to deal with it. Then, when somebody finally tells you, the weight of the world feels lifted off your shoulders. You feel so much better.”