CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Mona SinghBigg Boss OTT 2Puneet SuperstarLeonardo DiCaprioAriana Grande
Home » entertainment » Hollywood » Phoebe Waller-Bridge Says Her Indiana Jones 5 Character Inspired by Barbara Stanwyck: 'It's a Curse'
1-MIN READ

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Says Her Indiana Jones 5 Character Inspired by Barbara Stanwyck: 'It's a Curse'

Reported By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 11:03 IST

Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge opened up about her character in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is making her debut in the Indiana Jones franchise with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The film, directed by James Mangold, the film has Phoebe starring alongside Harrison Ford and Mads Mikkelsen. While her character has been teased in trailers and teasers, Phoebe opened up about her character Helena Shaw during the recent global press conference and said that her character has been inspired by yesteryear Hollywood icon Barbara Stanwyck.

Speaking about the inspiration, the Fleabag actress confessed that it is both, blessing and a curse. “Well, (James) said to me quite early on that Barbara Stanwyck came to mind for him in the writing of the character. And that (laugh), as I said before, is a blessing and curse. But she’s also an idol of mine. And there is something. She has such a light touch in her performances, particularly in The Lady Eve where she has a moral ambiguity as well," she said.

“There’s something so fresh and charming about her even though she’s morally questionable around the time. But also, there was something very modern about the way that she communicated and performed. And I think that was something that really inspired me in this because she did have to feel like a modern woman in terms of where she, you know, like, the time that we were coming into, she is a breath of fresh air. Helena, she isn’t someone that we’ve seen before with this kind of fierce independence," she added.

“She’s carved this place out in the world for herself, and she refuses to need anybody else. And that essence seems to be captured in every single performance that Barbara Stanwyck ever gave. And so, I sort of clung sto that throughout," the actress concluded.

Besides speaking about her character, Phoebe also opened up about how her character impact her bond with Indiana and the growth the character undergoes in the film. Read about it here:

Indiana Jones 5: Harrison Ford Reveals He Returned To Franchise After 15 Years Due To This Reason

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is releasing on June 29 in India.

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. hollywood
  2. indiana jones
  3. Harrison Ford
first published:June 27, 2023, 11:03 IST
last updated:June 27, 2023, 11:03 IST